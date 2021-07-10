B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $588.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

