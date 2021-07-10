Baader Bank Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €161.35 ($189.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

