Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.