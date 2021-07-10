Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

BKR opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

