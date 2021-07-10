Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

VKTX stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

