Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 982 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 274,678 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.