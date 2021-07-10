Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,499 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 517,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

