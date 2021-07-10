Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,548 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Brookline Bancorp worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.