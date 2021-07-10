Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

