Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

