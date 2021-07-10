Barclays PLC Grows Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,153,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,086 shares of company stock worth $2,419,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.