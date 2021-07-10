Barclays PLC Sells 25,187 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.94. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.