Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.07 ($116.55).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

