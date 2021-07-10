Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000.

BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

