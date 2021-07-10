Beam (BEAM) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Beam has a market capitalization of $42.50 million and $10.47 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,184,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

