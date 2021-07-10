Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells $51,525.00 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

