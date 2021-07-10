Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $180,472.62 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $180,472.62 and approximately $5,213.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

