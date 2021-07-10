Belt Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.79 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $52.69 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.60 or 0.00037301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,654.08 or 0.99646795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00933215 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,182,159 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.