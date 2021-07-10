Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000.

SBI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

