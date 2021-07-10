Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

