Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $51,000 in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 159.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.64. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.58 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

