Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.