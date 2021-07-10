Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -114.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

