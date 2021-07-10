Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

