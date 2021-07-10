Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

