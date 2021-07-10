BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,810 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,333.75 ($30.49).

BHP stock traded up GBX 94 ($1.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,262 ($29.55). The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a market cap of £114.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

