BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($29.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,168.80.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.