BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given a $62.97 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a $62.97 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

