Binance Coin Price Hits $314.33 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $314.33 or 0.00939345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $48.23 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
