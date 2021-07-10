BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.71 on Thursday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

