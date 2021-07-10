Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Reaches $40.03 on Major Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $40.03 or 0.00120033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $210,595.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,972 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

