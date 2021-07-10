Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001788 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.