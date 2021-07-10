BitCore (BTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $292,746.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $292,746.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,336.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.04 or 0.06290463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.01462818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00395687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00145599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.52 or 0.00625490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00413753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00320928 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

