BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.62% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

BJ opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

