Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,656 shares of company stock valued at $280,369 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.