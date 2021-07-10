Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.58 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

