BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,020 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Recro Pharma worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.