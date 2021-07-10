BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

