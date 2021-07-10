BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

