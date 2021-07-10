BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

