Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Charles Barclay Buys 3,747,983 Shares

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay purchased 3,747,983 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).
Shares of LON:BMV opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.93. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
