Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Charles Barclay Buys 3,747,983 Shares

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay purchased 3,747,983 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).

Shares of LON:BMV opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.93. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

