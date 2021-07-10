BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 150,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

