BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 2,992.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,059,726 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,717,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 534,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

