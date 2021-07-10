BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAPU stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.