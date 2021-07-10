BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000.

OTCMKTS PSACU opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

