BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $478,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 918,100 shares valued at $103,305,104. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

