BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,250 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after buying an additional 956,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 150,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 460,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

