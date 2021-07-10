BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

