Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.