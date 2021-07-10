Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.54.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Boot Barn stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

